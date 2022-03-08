Russian Far East Bunker Market Holding Up Despite Ukraine Crisis

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Vladivostok bunker prices are now more than $200/mt below Busan. File Image / Pixabay

The bunker market in the Russian Far East is holding up despite the knock-on effects of the war in Ukraine that have seen firms withdrawing from the country's western ports.

Demand at the ports of the Primorsky Krai region has dropped slightly but remains at around 100,000 mt/month, local market sources told Ship & Bunker. Most buyers are continuing to make bunker purchases in the Russian Far East except for Japanese ships, one source said.

A bunker trader in South Korea said nervousness among South Korean suppliers around selling to Russia-related vessels was preventing demand from shifting there from the Russian Far East ports.

The VLSFO price at Vladivostok stood at $768.50/mt on Monday, according to Ship & Bunker pricing, compared with $979/mt at Busan.