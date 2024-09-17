Svitzer Orders Battery-methanol Powered Tug

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Battery-powered tug: not traditional tug design. Image Credit / Svitzer

Shipping firm and towage specialist Svitzer has placed an order for a battery-methanol tug. The vessel, which will be built at Uzmar in Turkey, will have battery propulsion supported by dual-fuel, methanol engines for back up, the company said in a statement.

The tug will be deployed in the Swedish port of Gothenburg.

Its TRAnsverse design will allow the battery-powered tug "to operate more efficiently than internal combustion engine-powered tugs of a traditional design", the company said.

The company's choice was based on "the combination of battery power and methanol engines [that] can ensure safe, efficient and reliable operations in a location with the right availability of these two power sources".



And it added that he tug's location, the Port of Gothenburg, "is making significant investments to provide the necessary shore power charging options, and methanol is already being bunkered at the port".