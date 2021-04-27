Explosion Off Yanbu Was Saudi Military Operation

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Saudi Arabia's authorities are now investigating the attack. File Image / Pixabay

Saudi Arabia's military destroyed a boat laden with explosives off Yanbu on Tuesday morning, according to the country's Ministry of Defence, dismissing earlier reports that a tanker had been attacked.

The Saudi navy intercepted a 'bomb-laded unmanned surface vehicle' in the Red Sea at about 6:40 local time on Tuesday morning, news provider Al Arabiya reported, citing comments from a spokesperson for the Ministry of Defence.

Security firm Dryad Global had earlier referred to unconfirmed reports of the chemical tanker NCC Dammam being attacked, but the CEO of the vessel's owner, Saudi tanker company Bahri, said all of its ships were undamaged.

The Saudi authorities are now investigating the attempted attack to determine its source.