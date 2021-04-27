Unconfirmed Reports of Saudi Tanker Attack Off Yanbu: Dryad Global

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The tanker in question was passing through the Red Sea near the Saudi port of Yanbu. File Image / Pixabay

There have been unconfirmed reports of a Saudi tanker having been attacked near the port of Yanbu, according to security firm Dryad Global.

The ship in question may have been the NCC Dammam, Dryad Global said in a Twitter post on Tuesday.

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) organisation is aware of an incident in the area at about 6:30 am UTC on Tuesday, it said on its website.

The NCC Dammam is a chemical tanker passing though the Red Sea from Al Jubail, in the east of Saudi Arabia, according to maritime intelligence provider VesselsValue. Saudi national shipping company Bahri is listed as the beneficial owner of the vessel.