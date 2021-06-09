Oman LNG Uses Carbon Offsets for Carbon Neutral Voyage

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Carbon neutrality achieved by nature-based carbon credits. File Image / Pixabay.

Gas shipping company Oman LNG has agreed with oil major Shell to deliver Oman's first carbon-neutral liquified natural gas cargo, the company has said via its twitter account.

The carbon neutral status of the cargo's delivery will be arrived at by using nature-based carbon credits "to offset [the] full life-cycle [of] carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions generated across the LNG value chain".

The company said that the aim of nature-based projects is to generate oxygen and absorb CO2 from the atmoshpere.

"Such activities lead to the creation of 'carbon credits' where each credit represents the avoidance of greenhouse gases," the company said in a tweet.