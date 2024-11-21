UK Reports Suspicious Approach in Gulf of Aden

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The incident took place about 74 nautical miles south-west of Aden at 3:30 AM UTC on Thursday. Image Credit: UKMTO

A suspicious approach to a yacht has been reported in the Gulf of Aden, according to a British government agency monitoring maritime security in the region.

The incident took place about 74 nautical miles south-west of Aden at 3:30 AM UTC on Thursday, the UK Maritime Trade Operations agency said in a social media post.

"A master of a yacht has reported that over the course of two house, up to 12 small craft followed their passage," the agency said.

"Despite deploying evasive manoeuvres, one small craft approached within one nautical mile.

"All crew are safe and the vessel is proceeding to its next port of call."

Commercial ships operating near Yemen have been coming under attack from the country's Houthi movement over the past year in a response to the conflict in Gaza.

Several leading shipping companies have been avoiding the region altogether, taking longer routes around Africa rather than using the Suez Canal. This is likely to deliver a significant boost to bunker demand and freight markets while the current situation continues.