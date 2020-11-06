NYK Line Kills Off LNG Bunker Brand Gas4Sea

by Ship & Bunker News Team

NYK, ENGIE and Mitsubishi Corporation launched the Gas4Sea brand in 2016. File Image / Pixabay

Shipping company NYK Line and its partners have agreed to dissolve the joint venture company managing the Gas4Sea LNG bunkering brand, the company said today.

Marine LNG Zeebrugge, the company which manages the Gas4Sea brand, will be dissolved, and all shares in the holding company for the LNG bunker barge Engie Zeebrugge will be transferred to NYK, the company said in a statement on its website Friday.

The barge itself will be renamed Green Zeebrugge, NYK said.

"The Group will continue to develop the LNG-fuel market in terms of LNG-fuel bunkering, promote the conversion of marine fuel to LNG, and contribute to reducing shipping's environmental burden," NYK said.

NYK, ENGIE and Mitsubishi Corporation launched the Gas4Sea brand in 2016 for the joint marketing of LNG as a marine fuel.