CMA CGM Aims to Use Alternative Bunkers 10% of the Time by 2023

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The first of the company's new LNG-fuelled ships was launched in September. Image Credit: CMA CGM

French container line CMA CGM aims for alternative bunker fuels to make up 10% of its energy supply by 2023, the company said Wednesday.

The company is on track with the International Maritime Organization requirement to reduce its carbon emissions per transport work by at least 40% from 2008's levels by 2030, and will aim to be carbon neutral by 2050, it said in a statement on its website.

"In 2019, we reduced our total CO2 emissions by 6%," Rodolphe Saadé, CEO of CMA CGM, said Tuesday while announcing the plan to a UN online conference.

"These significant reductions were made possible thanks to our mobilization, the technological innovations implemented and an improved management of vessels operations."

CMA CGM is due to start taking delivery of its new 23,000 TEU LNG-fuelled ships later this year.