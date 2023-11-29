BUNKER JOBS: Bunker Holding Seeks Indirect Tax Manager in Denmark

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The role will be based in one of Bunker Holding's offices in Denmark. Image Credit: Bunker Holding

Marine fuels conglomerate Bunker Holding is seeking to hire an indirect tax manager in Denmark.

The company is looking for candidates preferably with experience in the oil industry and expertise in customs and tax procedures, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn on Wednesday.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

In-house advice on VAT and other indirect taxes in Europe and the Middle East.

In-house advice on Sales Tax and other indirect taxes in the US and Canada.

Monitoring and implementation of new legislation

Assistance with registrations

Implementation of continuous checks of compliance globally

Optimizing and simplifying procedures around indirect taxes

Risk management within indirect taxes

Participate in various ad hoc projects and audits

Internal training and knowledge sharing

For more information, click here.