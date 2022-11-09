Titan Targets 2,400 MT/Year Bio-LNG Production in New Joint Project

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Attero will supply the biogas, as well as jointly producing the bio-LNG with Nordsol, and Titan will supply the end product to gas-powered ships. Image Credit: Titan

LNG bunker supplier Titan is joining forces with two other firms in the Netherlands on a project seeking to set up a bio-LNG plant.

Titan, Attero and Nordsol have joined forces for the FirstBio2Shipping project, which is aiming to set up a bio-LNG plant with its first output in early 2024, Titan said in an emailed statement on Wednesday.

Attero will supply the biogas, as well as jointly producing the bio-LNG with Nordsol, and Titan will supply the end product to gas-powered ships.

"More ambitious sustainability goals and the need for energy independence have increased the demand for biomethane in both gaseous and liquid forms," the company said in the statement.

"With the decision to invest and collaborate in the FirstBio2Shipping project, the three partners make it clear that bio-LNG production with integrated biogenic CO2 liquefaction offers maximum green value and economic value for biogas, even if the production plant is small-scale and is decentralized."