Oilmar Takes Diamond Sponsorship of IBIA Annual Convention

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The convention is being hosted in Dubai from November 7-9 on board the Queen Elizabeth II former liner and floating hotel. Image Credit: Accor

Shipping and marine fuels firm Oilmar Shipping and Chartering DMCC has taken the diamond sponsorship of IBIA's annual convention in November.

The IBIA Annual Convention 2023 is being hosted in Dubai from November 7-9 on board the Queen Elizabeth II former liner and floating hotel.

Oilmar will be the most prominent sponsor of the event, sponsoring the main dinner on the first night as well as taking an exhibition booth and having its logo appearing on the lapel badges.

"Sponsoring the International Bunker Industry Association's Annual Convention is more than a commitment for Oilmar; it's a testament to our belief in the strength, resilience, and future of the marine fuels and chartering industry," Yusif Mammadov, CEO of Oilmar, told Ship & Bunker on Wednesday.

"Dubai and the broader Middle East represent not just a strategic crossroads for global trade but also the heart of energy and maritime innovation.

"As Oilmar continues its exponential growth, we recognize the unparalleled opportunities this dynamic region offers, and we are committed to forging stronger partnerships, fostering innovation, and contributing to the region's thriving maritime ecosystem."

For more information about the event, its agenda, further sponsorship opportunities and to register, click here.