Rotterdam: Environment, Efficiency Focus of Port Dues Changes

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Rotterdam: port dues revised. File Image / Pixabay.

Port tariffs at Port of Rotterdam are to be changed to give greater emphasis to sustainability and efficiency factors, according to the port's authority.

"The method for calculating the seaport and inland port dues is changing from 1 January 2025," the authority said in a statement on its website.

"Sustainability and efficiency are gaining a more significant role in line with the Port of Rotterdam Authority's ambitions."

Some discounts currently available will be stopped and their abolition will be compensated in the basic tariffs,whereas three discounts, aimed at sustainability and efficiency, are being increased, according to the statement.

"The seaport dues per transhipped tonne of cargo will be lower when a vessel's shipping capacity is used as efficiently as possible.

"That will also have a positive effect on emissions per transhipped tonne."

In addition, the Environmental Ship Index and the Green Award certificate could affect dues.

The changes have been agreed with Deltalinqs and the Association of Rotterdam Shipbrokers and Agents. Tariffs at the port were last revised in 2022.