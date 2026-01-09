Scandlines Christens Battery-Powered Freight Ferry for Rodby-Puttgarden Route

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Scandlines says the ferry is among the world’s largest battery-powered ferries. Image Credit: Scandlines

Denmark-based Scandlines has christened its new battery-powered freight ferry, which will soon enter service on the Rodby-Puttgarden route between Denmark and Germany.

Designed as a dedicated freight ferry, the Baltic Whale has a capacity for 66 freight units and trucks on both decks, the company said in a LinkedIn post on Thursday.

The battery-powered vessel is capable of crossing the Fehmarn Belt without direct emissions.

Electric-powered vessels are becoming increasingly popular in shipping.

However, they are currently mostly limited to short-sea routes where charging is more accessible. The industry has yet to see the technological advancement required to power large ships over longer distances.

“With The Baltic Whale, we are taking a major step toward our long-term ambition of operating without direct emissions by 2040,” Scandlines said.