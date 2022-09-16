BUNKER JOBS: Bunker Partner Seeks Credit Risk Manager in Tallinn

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Friday September 16, 2022

Marine fuels trading firm Bunker Partner is seeking to hire a credit risk manager in Tallinn.

The firm is looking for candidates with at least three years of relevant experience, fluent English and preferably Russian as well, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

  • Development of the credit risk management policy
  • Implementation of the credit risk management policy and procedures within the company
  • Support of the management and employees in credit risk-related matters
  • Counterparty credit risk standing assessment for new counterparties
  • Monitoring and assessing existing counterparties, maintaining, and updating the databases
  • Utilization of customer data to build risk segmentation and mitigation strategies

For more information, click here.

Ship & Bunker News Team
To contact the editor responsible for this story email us at editor@shipandbunker.com