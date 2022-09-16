BUNKER JOBS: Bunker Partner Seeks Credit Risk Manager in Tallinn

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Bunker Partner is based in Tallinn. Image Credit: Bunker Partner

Marine fuels trading firm Bunker Partner is seeking to hire a credit risk manager in Tallinn.

The firm is looking for candidates with at least three years of relevant experience, fluent English and preferably Russian as well, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Development of the credit risk management policy

Implementation of the credit risk management policy and procedures within the company

Support of the management and employees in credit risk-related matters

Counterparty credit risk standing assessment for new counterparties

Monitoring and assessing existing counterparties, maintaining, and updating the databases

Utilization of customer data to build risk segmentation and mitigation strategies

For more information, click here.