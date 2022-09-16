EMEA News
BUNKER JOBS: Bunker Partner Seeks Credit Risk Manager in Tallinn
Friday September 16, 2022
Bunker Partner is based in Tallinn. Image Credit: Bunker Partner
Marine fuels trading firm Bunker Partner is seeking to hire a credit risk manager in Tallinn.
The firm is looking for candidates with at least three years of relevant experience, fluent English and preferably Russian as well, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn.
The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:
- Development of the credit risk management policy
- Implementation of the credit risk management policy and procedures within the company
- Support of the management and employees in credit risk-related matters
- Counterparty credit risk standing assessment for new counterparties
- Monitoring and assessing existing counterparties, maintaining, and updating the databases
- Utilization of customer data to build risk segmentation and mitigation strategies
