Fire Extinguished on Trafigura Tanker Hit by Houthi Missile

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The incident happened about 60 nautical miles south-east of Aden at about 4:42 PM UTC on Friday. Image Credit: UKMTO

The fire on board a Trafigura tanker hit by a Houthi missile on Friday afternoon has now been extinguished.

The vessel is now sailing towards a safe harbour, the company said in an emailed statement on Saturday.

The 110,600 DWT clean products tanker Marlin Luanda was struck by a missile in the Gulf of Aden on Friday afternoon.

"We would like to recognise the exceptional dedication and bravery of the ship's master and crew who managed to control the fire in highly difficult circumstances, as well as the essential assistance provided by Indian, United States and French Navy vessels to achieve this outcome," the company said.

"No further vessels operating on behalf of Trafigura are currently transiting the Gulf of Aden and we continue to assess carefully the risks involved in any voyage, including in respect of security and safety of the crew, together with shipowners and customers."