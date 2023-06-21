Germany: Low Water Levels on Rhine Hampering Cargo Flow

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Cologne, Germany. File Image / Pixabay.

Low water levels after dry weather are preventing cargo vessels from sailing fully loaded on the Rhine river in Germany and meaning surcharges are added to the usual freight rates, commodity traders have said.

Low water has hampered shipping on most of the river south of Duisburg and Cologne, including the chokepoint of Kaub, Reuters reports citing traders.

A range of commodities ship along the Rhine including oil products and fuel oil.

Shallow water means vessel operators impose surcharges on freight rates to compensate for vessels not sailing fully loaded, increasing costs for cargo owners.

Water levels at Kaub are around 135 cm, down from around 350 cm in May.

Last June, water levels fell below 120 cm and depleted to a critically low 32 cm in August 2022, according to the report.