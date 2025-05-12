TNPA Moves Forward with Liquid Terminals Project at Richards Bay

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The terminals will handle various fuels include marine fuels, biofuel, hydrogen and LPG. Image Credit: TNPA

Transnet National Ports Authority (TNPA) has named five companies as preferred bidders for the development of liquid bulk and green fuel terminals at the Port of Richards Bay, South Africa.

The R17 billion ($931 million) project, awarded under a 25-year concession, is a significant step in advancing South Africa's energy transition and enhancing the port's liquid bulk handling capacity, TNPA said in a statement last week.

The terminals will be designed to handle various fuels including marine fuels, biofuels, hydrogen, LPG and other fuels.

The five preferred bidders named include KZN Oils, Linsen Nambi, Protank, Bidvest/Mnambithi Consortium, KNGM Engineering.

Captain Dennis Mqadi, Port Manager at Richards Bay, emphasised the importance of the development in securing long-term investment and strengthening Richards Bay's role in South Africa's energy security.

"By securing long-term investment in critical infrastructure, we are ensuring the port remains globally competitive while contributing to South Africa's energy security objectives," Mqadi said.