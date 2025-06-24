Fortescue Trials Digital Fuel Cerificate for Ammonia Bunkering in Rotterdam

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The Fortescue Green Pioneer was showcased at events in London earlier this year. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Mining firm Fortescue has participated in a trial of a digital fuel certificate for ammonia bunkering in Rotterdam.

The firm collaborated with Triovio and the Green Hydrogen Organisation for the trial during a recent ammonia bunkering of its vessel the Fortescue Green Pioneer at Rotterdam, it said in an emailed statement on Tuesday.

"The certificate—issued via Trovio's CorTenX registry platform—marks a breakthrough in the development of systems to trace and verify new marine fuels for the energy transition," the company said in the statement.

"Capturing immutable, granular data on the sustainability attributes of the fuel, including its origin, handling, and transfer specifics, the digital certificate provides auditable transparency and reinforces trust across the supply chain."

The platform records end-to-end supply-chain data including port and vessel details, transaction timestamp and sustainability metrics required by the IMO and other regulators and verifiers.