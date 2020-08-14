FOBAS Notes High Sediment Levels in Port Elizabeth Fuel Oil Samples

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The high sediment levels were found in fuel oil samples from Port Elizabeth. File Image / Pixabay

Lloyd's Register's Fuel Oil Bunker Analysis Service (FOBAS) has warned of several recent instances of fuel oil being sold in Port Elizabeth with total sediment potential (TSP) above below the required maximum.

The organisation has tested a number of RMG 380 samples from the South African port in the past week with TSP of 0.23-0.38% m/m, it said in an emailed note Friday, compared with the 0.10% m/m specification limit.

The high sediment levels were mainly the result of 'extraneous dirt', the company said.

"Fuels containing a high amount of extraneous dirt can result in heavy loading on purifiers, which can lower the purifier plant efficiency with respect to removing harmful contaminants such as aluminium, silicon and/or water," FOBAS said.

"Purifiers should be monitored and operational adjustments made as necessary."