Liberian-Flagged Bulker Presumed Sunk After Red Sea Attacks

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Maritime debris and oil have been sighted in the last reported location of the 82,400 DWT dry bulk carrier Tutor. Image Credit: UKMTO

A Liberian-flagged dry bulk carrier is believed to have sunk after two attacks in the Red Sea last week.

The 82,400 DWT dry bulk carrier Tutor was hit by a small unmanned ship south-west of Al Hudaydah on the morning of June 12, and was hit again by an unknown airborne projectile later the same day.

The crew was then evacuated on June 14, leaving the vessel adrift and unlit. One crew member was reported to be unaccounted for.

"Military authorities report maritime debris and oil sighted in the last reported location," the UK Maritime Trade Operations agency said on Wednesday.

"The vessel is believed to have sunk."