Banle Energy Makes First Bunker Sale in Mauritius

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The firm made its first sale in Port Louis -- also its first entry into Africa -- on May 13. File Image / Pixabay

Hong Kong-based Banle Energy has made its first bunker sale in Mauritius.

The firm made its first sale in Port Louis -- also its first entry into Africa -- on May 13, the company said in a press release on Thursday.

"We are excited to provide our first bunkering service in Mauritius," Teck Lim Chia, CEO of Banle Energy, said in the statement.

"This milestone reinforces our dedication to delivering value for our stakeholders, including customers, partners, and shareholders.

"We are grateful to BYD for their unwavering support and trust in our bunkering services, and we look forward to exploring future opportunities in the African market."

Mauritius has seen rapid growth in its bunker market this year as more ships travel around the Cape of Good Hope to avoid the Red Sea.