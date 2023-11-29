Norwegian Energy Tech Firms Lands E-fuel Feasibility Study

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Carbon capture: feasibilty project. File Image / Pixabay.

Aker Carbon Capture is to undertake an integration feasibility study for an e-fuel project in Finland.

The firm's technology takes carbon dioxide from flue gases from (in this case) a waste-to-energy facility to produce e-methane.

Under the study, "the company will investigate integrating one of its standardized and modularized Just Catch carbon capture units into the e-fuel process at a waste-to-energy facility," a company statement posted on the Oslo stock exchange said.

E-methane can be liquified to produce sustainable liquified natural gas or it can be used in gaseous form as a replacement for traditional methane.

Aker Carbon Capture is part of the Aker energy group.