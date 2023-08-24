Propeller Fuels Hires Bunker Trader in London

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The new hire is based in London. File Image / Pixabay

Marine fuel supplier and trading firm Propeller Fuels has hired a new bunker trader in the UK.

Mohamed Madani has joined the company as a bunker trader in London as of this month, he said in an updated to his LinkedIn profile on Thursday.

Madani was previously a bunker trader for Empower Bunker Trading in Cairo from February 2022 to this month, and had earlier worked as a bunker trader for Mohamed Haider Al Jarash Broker Company. He focuses on the markets of the Middle East, Red Sea, East Africa and North Africa.

Propeller Fuels is engaged in physical bunker supply at ports across the UK, as well as trading bunkers worldwide.