Ineratec Produces First E-Fuels Batch at Frankfurt Plant

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The plant can produce up to 2,500 mt of e-fuels annually. Image Credit: Ineratec

E-fuel solutions provider Ineratec has produced its first litres of e-fuels at its production facility in Frankfurt, Germany.

The plant is designed to produce up to 2,500 mt of synthetic fuels annually using renewable hydrogen and biogenic CO2, the firm said in a statement on its website on Tuesday.

Ineratec says e-fuels produced at its Frankfurt plant can be used by the shipping sector.

The project is supported by the German Federal Ministry for the Environment, ENGIE New Ventures, the European Investment Bank (EIB), along with other partners.

"This first drop is an important sign—it marks the beginning of a new era in sustainable fuel production," Tim Böltken, CEO of Ineratec, said in the statement.

"With this plant, we are turning years of scaling into industrial reality, bringing synthetic fuels into use, and reducing our dependence on fossil resources."

The plant will be officially inaugurated soon.