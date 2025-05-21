EU Sanctions 189 Shadow Fleet Ships in New Russia Crackdown

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The European Union releases its largest sanctions package targeting Russia’s shadow fleet. File Image / Pixabay

The European Council (EC) has adopted its 17th sanctions package aimed at restricting Russia’s access to military technologies and reducing its energy revenues.

The package marks the largest set of sanctions imposed by the EU on Russia to date.

The new measures target Russia’s shadow fleet, adding 189 vessels - many from third countries - bringing the total to 342, the Council of the EU said in a statement on its website on Tuesday.

“Those vessels are part of Russia’s ‘shadow fleet’, and responsible for transporting Russian oil while practicing irregular and high-risk shipping practices, or supporting Russia’s energy sector,” the EC said.

The council has also imposed sanctions on several shipping companies, which facilitated the trade of Russian crude and oil products. Some of these companies are from the UAE, Turkey and Hong Kong.

Apart from this, the council has imposed restrictive measures on the Russian oil firm Surgutneftegaz.

The list of entities and vessels sanctioned by the EU can be accessed here.