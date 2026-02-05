Barents NaturGass Delivers First LNG Stem to Havila Kystruten in Hammerfest

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The LNG stem was delivered via two trucks simultaneously after receiving approval from the Norwegian authority. Image Credit: Barents NaturGass

Norwegian LNG supplier Barents NaturGass has begun LNG bunkering operations for shipping firm Havila Kystruten in Norway’s Hammerfest.

The first LNG stem was delivered using simultaneous two-truck-to-ship bunkering after the setup received approval from the Norwegian Directorate for Civil Protection (DSB) last week, Barents NaturGass said in a LinkedIn post on Wednesday.

“The first bunkering operation was uneventful — just as expected,” it said.

Barents NaturGass added that it will focus on optimising procedures over the coming operations to reduce turnaround time and improve efficiency.

LNG is currently viewed as the most established alternative bunker fuel on the market.

It produces less CO2 than conventional marine fuels, but methane slip, which is a potent greenhouse gas, can offset some of its environmental gains.

Because of this, some shipowners are looking at cleaner LNG alternatives such as bio-LNG, which can be used in existing LNG-fuelled vessels and can provide greater overall greenhouse gas reductions.