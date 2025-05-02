Port of Rotterdam Launches Initiative to Support Emission-Reducing Projects

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The port authority has committed €3.5 million to help companies reduce GHG emissions and accelerate sustainability in the port area. Image Credit: Port of Rotterdam

The Port of Rotterdam Authority has launched Carbonbid, a new initiative offering €3.5 million ($3.96 million) in funding to companies working on projects that reduce GHG emissions.

The initiative aims to support emission-reduction efforts across the port area and is open to companies, including start-ups, service providers, and equipment manufacturers, the port authority said in a statement on its website on Thursday.

Eligible projects must demonstrate a reduction of at least 100 tons of GHG emissions and be implemented by 2030.

Companies can apply for up to €700,000 in funding, with cost-effectiveness being a key factor in the selection process. The Port Authority hopes to attract small and medium-sized enterprises, as well as larger companies with lower emissions, to drive innovative sustainability solutions.

Matthijs van Doorn, Commercial Director at the Port of Rotterdam Authority, emphasised that the initiative allows the port to tap into the expertise and creativity of entrepreneurs to accelerate emission reductions.

Projects must be new, and funding will be allocated based on the emissions reductions achieved per euro requested.

The application deadline is 18 July 2025, and selected projects will sign contracts in January 2026.

Carbonbid is part of the port’s broader strategy to become climate-neutral and future-proof by 2030.