Chimbusco Pan-Nation Hires Senior Bunker Trader in London

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Marine fuel supplier and trading firm Chimbusco Pan Nation Petro-Chemical Co has hired a new senior bunker trader in London.

Gareth Hardy joined Chimbusco Pan-Nation as a senior bunker trader in London in March, serving as the firm's lead buyer for Africa, he said in an update to his LinkedIn profile on Tuesday.

Hardy had previously worked for Shipergy as a senior bunker trader from March 2023 to March 2024.

He had earlier worked for Sodaflexx from 2022 to 2023, for Bunker Holding from 2021 to 2022 and for South African Bunkering and Trading from 2017 to 2021.

Chimbusco Pan-Nation is based in Hong Kong.