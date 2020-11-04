ESL Shipping Sees 50% Carbon Intensity Cut From Biogas Bunkering and Shore Power

by Ship & Bunker News Team

ESL has been trying out liquefied biogas on board its dry bulk carriers. Image Credit: ESL Shipping

ESL Shipping has achieved 50% cuts in carbon intensity from two of its ships operating in the Bay of Bothnia, the company said Wednesday.

The use of biogas aboard the dry bulk carriers Vikki and Haaga, in conjunction with shore power and energy efficiency measures, have left their carbon emissions per transport work 50% lower than conventionally fuelled vessels, ESL said in a statement on its website.

The project to reduce the emissions of shipping in the Bay of Bothnia was partly funded by the European Union.

"The project is a concrete step towards clean shipping and alternative fuels by increasing the demand for LNG and biogas and their bunkering infrastructure in the Baltic Sea," ESL said in the statement.

"As a result of the project, an energy-efficient, low-emission supply of dry bulk cargo is now in place."

ESL first announced the trial of liquefied biogas supplied by Gasum in June.