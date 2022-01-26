BUNKER JOBS: New Sea Generation Seeks Trader in Italy

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The successful candidate will join's the firm's office near Naples. Image Credit: New Sea Generation

Marine fuel trading firm New Sea Generation is seeking to hire a bunker trader or junior bunker trader for its office near Naples, in Italy.

The company is looking for candidates with strong experience in back-to-back bunker trading, an existing portfolio and excellent English skills, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn on Tuesday.

The post lists the following responsibilities for the role:

On a daily basis be in touch with your customers and reach out to new prospects within our areas

Efficiently both improve our customer portfolio and enhance our supply chain

Together we will make a prospect for your work and you will contribute with ideas and feedback to our team

For more information, click here.