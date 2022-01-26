EMEA News
BUNKER JOBS: New Sea Generation Seeks Trader in Italy
Wednesday January 26, 2022
The successful candidate will join's the firm's office near Naples. Image Credit: New Sea Generation
Marine fuel trading firm New Sea Generation is seeking to hire a bunker trader or junior bunker trader for its office near Naples, in Italy.
The company is looking for candidates with strong experience in back-to-back bunker trading, an existing portfolio and excellent English skills, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn on Tuesday.
The post lists the following responsibilities for the role:
- On a daily basis be in touch with your customers and reach out to new prospects within our areas
- Efficiently both improve our customer portfolio and enhance our supply chain
- Together we will make a prospect for your work and you will contribute with ideas and feedback to our team
