Marine Fuel Cell Innovation Receives Certification

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Fuel cell technology: approved. File Image / Pixabay.

Flexible tubes in fuel cells for use on ships have received class society certification.

The technology has grown out of a collaboration between Venair, a supplier of flexible tubes for PEM (proton exchange membrane) fuel cells to OEMs (original engine manufacturers), and Ballard Power Systems and is designed to make marine fuel cell systems "safer and more efficient", according to Venair.

"As the industry embraces hydrogen as a viable alternative, collaborations between industry leaders are instrumental in shaping a greener future for marine transportation," the company said.

Battery power for vessel propulsion is one of a number of alternative power systems for ships. To date, the systems have been successfully applied to ferries or other craft that move between set points. Fuel cell power can also operate as an auxiliary source of ship power.

The flexible tube technology has been certified by DNV.