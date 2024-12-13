Osprey Energy Hires Bunker Trader in Netherlands

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Ziihan Wang joined the company as a bunker trader in the Netherlands as of last month. Image Credit: Osprey Energy

Marine fuel supplier and trading firm Osprey Energy has hired a new bunker trader in the Netherlands.

Ziihan Wang joined the company as a bunker trader in the Netherlands as of last month, the firm said in a LinkedIn post earlier this week.

Wang previously served as a bunker trader for BMS United Bunkers from January 2020 to September 2021. She had earlier worked for Maersk from 2019 to 2020.

"As a Bunker Trader, Zihan brings a fresh perspective to our marine fuel trading operations, with a strong focus on delivering strategic value to our global partners," the company said in the post.