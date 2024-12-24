BUNKER JOBS: X-Press Feeders Seeks Line Operations Executive in Barcelona

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company is looking for candidates with good English and at least one year of experience in shipping operations. Image Credit: X-Press Feeders

Container shipping firm X-Press Feeders is seeking to hire a line operations executive in Barcelona.

The company is looking for candidates with good English and at least one year of experience in shipping operations, it said in a job advertisement on Monday.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Maximizing vessel stowage based on CBF declared with minimum shut out / restows due to stowage issues, with optional crane split to optimize cargo operations and without impeding on vessel safety. Also assist Line Managers on deciding each vessel rotation based on the cargo flows of each service and necessities on the upcoming ports of each voyage.

Closely following of the all consumption parameters for the managed vessels in order to assure a correct analysis of all parameters to asure that vessels are inside the margins, detect overconsumptions and, if necessary, request the to apply necessary measures in order to correct them.

Screen all special cargo (DG, OOG, BB, FLX, FSM, CHA,...) requests and ensure strict compliance with the in-house requirements. Execution of Voyage instructions to new chartered vessels and ensure that operational procedures are followed by the vessel throughout the charter.

Monitor the tugboats used in each port and the reason in case they are not mandatory by regulation.

Approval of Port / Terminal Costs (D/A).

Support current Business Transformation initiatives as and when required concerning EDI integration with terminals, customers and development of internal procedures relating specifically to areas of expertise.

For more information, click here.