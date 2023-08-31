BUNKER JOBS: Cockett Group Seeks Legal and Compliance Counsel in Dubai

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Thursday August 31, 2023

Global marine fuel trading firm Cockett Group is seeking to hire a legal and compliance counsel in Dubai.

The firm is looking for candidates with a law degree, fluent English and at least three years of experience in the maritime or energy industries, it said in a job advertisement on its website this week.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

  • Provide legal, risk management and business affairs advice on corporate and commercial matters
  • Draft, negotiate and advise on internal policy documents and procedures as well as various local/commercial regulatory requirements
  • Mitigate legal and commercial risk by improving awareness and understanding of legal impacts affecting the business
  • Keeps abreast of changes in laws that may affect the Group's business, communicating these to relevant stakeholders
  • Initiate compliance investigations and report independently to the Group Executive Committee
  • Research and evaluate different risk factors regarding business decisions and operations
  • Provide legal advice in contractual disputes and assist in resolving transactional queries / discrepancies

For more information, click here.

