EMEA News
BUNKER JOBS: Cockett Group Seeks Legal and Compliance Counsel in Dubai
Thursday August 31, 2023
The role is based in the company's Dubai office. Image Credit: Cockett Group
Global marine fuel trading firm Cockett Group is seeking to hire a legal and compliance counsel in Dubai.
The firm is looking for candidates with a law degree, fluent English and at least three years of experience in the maritime or energy industries, it said in a job advertisement on its website this week.
The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:
- Provide legal, risk management and business affairs advice on corporate and commercial matters
- Draft, negotiate and advise on internal policy documents and procedures as well as various local/commercial regulatory requirements
- Mitigate legal and commercial risk by improving awareness and understanding of legal impacts affecting the business
- Keeps abreast of changes in laws that may affect the Group's business, communicating these to relevant stakeholders
- Initiate compliance investigations and report independently to the Group Executive Committee
- Research and evaluate different risk factors regarding business decisions and operations
- Provide legal advice in contractual disputes and assist in resolving transactional queries / discrepancies
For more information, click here.