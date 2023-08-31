BUNKER JOBS: Cockett Group Seeks Legal and Compliance Counsel in Dubai

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The role is based in the company's Dubai office. Image Credit: Cockett Group

Global marine fuel trading firm Cockett Group is seeking to hire a legal and compliance counsel in Dubai.

The firm is looking for candidates with a law degree, fluent English and at least three years of experience in the maritime or energy industries, it said in a job advertisement on its website this week.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Provide legal, risk management and business affairs advice on corporate and commercial matters

Draft, negotiate and advise on internal policy documents and procedures as well as various local/commercial regulatory requirements

Mitigate legal and commercial risk by improving awareness and understanding of legal impacts affecting the business

Keeps abreast of changes in laws that may affect the Group's business, communicating these to relevant stakeholders

Initiate compliance investigations and report independently to the Group Executive Committee

Research and evaluate different risk factors regarding business decisions and operations

Provide legal advice in contractual disputes and assist in resolving transactional queries / discrepancies

