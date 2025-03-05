UAE's Al Seer Marine Charters Two Scrubber-Fitted Tankers to Reliance

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The two tankers have been chartered to Indian refiner Reliance Industries for five years. Image Credit: Al Seer Marine

Abu Dhabi-based Al Seer Marine has taken delivery of two tankers from South Korea's K Shipbuilding, as part of a six-vessel order.

The two tankers, fitted with scrubber systems, have been chartered to Indian refiner Reliance Industries for five years at $42 million per vessel, Al Seer Marine said in a statement on its website.

The vessels are designed to be retrofitted to run on LNG, ammonia or methanol. However, ships with similar classifications have not been converted to alternative fuels and continue to operate on conventional marine fuels.

Al Seer Marine secured $80 million in funding from BOCOM Financial Leasing for the construction of the two 49,757 dwt vessels.

These latest deliveries bring the total number of tankers received from K Shipbuilding Korea to four, all of which have been chartered to Reliance Industries.