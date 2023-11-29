Mozambique Takes VLSFO Resupply Cargo Amid Increased Demand

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company operates a floating storage vessel at Nacala. Image Credit: CPG Bunkering

Mozambique bunker supplier CPG Bunkering has received a new cargo of VLSFO to relieve pressures on the market amid increased demand.

The company has received its latest VLSFO cargo and now has good availability for all grades of marine fuels, it said in a LinkedIn post on Tuesday.

Mozambique's demand has been higher in recent months following the ongoing shutdown of most bunker supply at South Africa's Algoa Bay.

"The arrival of a new VLSFO cargo at Nacala has helped ease supply pressure and reduce lead times for booking stems," CPG Bunkering said.

"Availability across all bunker fuel grades in Nacala (HSFO, VLSFO, LSMGO) is in good supply although barge schedules remain tight for prompt enquiries."