Ships Bound to UAE Required to Submit Cargo Loading Data from June

by Ship & Bunker News Team

From June 25, ships bound for UAE ports are required to declare cargo data before loading. File Image / Pixabay

The UAE will implement its Maritime Pre-Load Cargo Information (MPCI) Program from June 25, which mandates ships bound for UAE ports to submit cargo data 24 hours before vessel loading.

This new security filing rule, overseen by the UAE's National Advance Information Center (NAIC), requires cargo details to be electronically submitted at least 24 hours before vessel loading at the port of origin, global logistics platform Trade Tech said in an emailed statement on Wednesday.

The rule applies to all UAE-destined cargo, transshipment cargo and stay-on-board cargo. It requires master vessel operators, freight forwarders, master loaders, and co-loaders to file declarations.

This program is part of the UAE's initiative to enhance maritime safety and ensure cargo meets advanced security protocols before departure.

Trade Tech is already developing functionality to help stakeholders comply with the requirements.

"Trade Tech has engaged with local authorities and is well-prepared for this important regulatory shift in the UAE, Bryn Heimbeck, president and co-founder of Trade Tech, said.

"Drawing from our extensive experience with EU ICS2 and US ISF compliance and similar international advance cargo security rules, we are committed to delivering robust solutions to our customers, ensuring their readiness for this transition."