Bosphorus Strait Vessel Traffic Halted for Transit of Massive LNG Platform

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The passage of the floating production platform will last for 11 hours. File Image / Pixabay

Vessel traffic in the Bosphorus Strait will be temporarily suspended from 9 AM local time today due to the northbound passage of Turkey's first floating LNG production platform – Osman Gazi.

The passage of Osman Gazi is expected to take approximately 11 hours, GAC Hot Port News said in a notification on Wednesday.

The operation is being escorted by tugboats from the Turkish Coast Guard to ensure safe navigation.

Osman Gazi was previously dry-docked at a shipyard in Çanakkale in September 2024 for major renovations, according to media outlet Turkiye Today.

The platform is scheduled to dock at its next destination, Filyos Port, on June 1.

The Bosphorus Strait is one of the world's busiest and most critical waterways, connecting the Black Sea to the Sea of Marmara and ultimately, the Mediterranean.