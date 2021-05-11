Gas-Powered Cable Installation Vessel Completes Sea Trials

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The ship went on to complete its LNG sea trials directly after its maiden gas bunkering. Image Credit: DEME Group

A gas-powered cable installation vessel operated by engineering firm DEME Group has taken on its first LNG stem and completed sea trials.

DEME's ship the Living Stone was recently bunkered by Titan LNG at Vlissingen and went on to complete LNG sea trials directly afterwards, the company said in a LinkedIn post on Monday.

"In line with our ambition to achieve climate-neutral operations by 2050, we are heavily investing in the integration of climate proof technology and energy saving features in our vessels and equipment," the company said.

Earlier this month Titan LNG issued a tender to develop a new bunker barge to add to its fleet for operations at Zeebrugge and in the English Channel.