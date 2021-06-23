Oman Oil Marketing Company Signs Bunker Deal With Asyad Group

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Oman's bunker industry may see significant development in the coming years. File Image / Pixabay

Omani energy firm the Oman Oil Marketing Company (OOMCO) has signed a deal with Asyad Group to supply bunkers at ports across the country.

OOMCO has signed a memorandum of strategic collaboration with Asyad, under which it will supply various bunker grades at all ports in Oman, according to local media reports.

"OOMCO is already active in bunker supply in all major ports of Oman and this collaboration, with the major player of the country's marine transportation sector, marks another critical milestone in our journey towards creating long-term relationship and develop a sustainable maritime business in Oman," Hussain Jamaa Bait Ishaq, acting CEO of OOMCO, was cited as saying.

"Through it, we will be able to provide high quality fuel to vessels calling at all Oman ports, while contributing to the strategic growth of the bunker business in Oman and in particular in Duqm Port."