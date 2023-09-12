OOMCO Appoints Bunker Back Office Executive in Oman

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The new appointment has worked for the company since August 2022, serving previously as a logistics specialist. Image Credit: Fatma Al Shibli / LinkedIn

The Oman Oil Marketing Company (OOMCO) has appointed a bunker back office executive in Oman.

Fatma Al Shibli has joined the firm's marine fuels team with a back-office role as of this month, she said in an update to her LinkedIn profile last week.

Al Shibli has worked for the company since August 2022, serving previously as a logistics specialist.

She had earlier worked for Oman Broadband, BP and the Royal Oman Police.

"I'm really pleased and honoured to announce Mrs Fatma Al Shibli joined our bunker team, she's a dedicated person and hard worker," Christophe El Kati, head of marine and bunkers at OOMCO, said in a LinkedIn post.