Low Water Levels Hamper Rhine Shipping Traffic: Report

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Stacked shipping containers on Rhine. File Image / Pixabay.

Low water levels after recent dry weather are preventing cargo vessels from sailing fully loaded on the Rhine river in Germany prompting higher freight rates.

Low water is hampering shipping on most of the river south of Duisburg and Cologne, including the chokepoint of Kaub, according to a Reuters report citing commodity traders.

Some vessels can only transit Kaub about 50% full, depending on ship type, the traders are reported to have said.

Shallow water means vessel operators impose surcharges on freight rates to compensate for vessels not sailing fully loaded, increasing costs for cargo owners.

Dry weather in July meant the river became too shallow, hindering shipping before rain raised water levels. No immediate improvement is expected with dry weather forecast in river catchment areas in coming days.

Oil products, including heating oil, grains, minerals, ores and coal are among the commodities shipped along this important route, according to the report.