Bunker Trading Firm ElbOil Appoints Head of East Mediterranean Sales

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Ertem has worked for ElbOil in London since January 2022, serving previously as a senior bunker trader. Image Credit: Can Ertem / LinkedIn

Marine fuels trading firm ElbOil has appointed a head of sales for the Eastern Mediterranean.

Can Ertem has been appointed to head of sales for the Eastern Mediterranean region as of this month, he said in an update to his LinkedIn profile on Thursday.

Ertem has worked for ElbOil in London since January 2022, serving previously as a senior bunker trader. He had earlier worked for companies including Sing Fuels, OceanConnect Marine and Ocean Intelligence.

Hamburg-based ElbOil is involved in marine fuel trading and broking worldwide. As well as its headquarters in Hamburg, the company has other offices in Zug, London and Singapore.