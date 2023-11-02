Al Mafraq International Trading Hires Bunker Trader in Greece

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Marine fuels firm Al Mafraq International Trading has hired a bunker trader in Greece.

Panagiotis Katsoulas has joined the company as a bunker trader in Athens as of this month, he said in an update to his LinkedIn profile on Wednesday.

The new role will involve "international bunker trading, cargoes, marine lubes and trying to establish this brand to the Greek market as a reputable partner," he said.

Katsoulas was previously a manager in Greece for voyage optimisation firm Optimum Voyage.

b-based Al Mafraq International Trading was established in 2013 and trades marine fuels and lubricants worldwide. The company had a staff of seven before Katsoulas's arrival, according to its website.