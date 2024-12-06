Pay Attention to Bunker Declarations Before Turkish Port Calls: Gard

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Any discovery of more bunkers onboard than the amount declared may be treated as a criminal act under the Turkish anti-smuggling law. File Image / Pixabay

Random customs inspections at Turkish ports are on the rise, according to insurance firm Gard, and inspectors may take issue with any discrepancies between declared bunker quantities and the volumes measured on board.

Any discovery of more bunkers onboard than the amount declared may be treated as a criminal act under the Turkish anti-smuggling law, Gard said in an emailed note this week.

"A bunker discrepancy has been established by customs, the authorities will order the confiscation of the smuggled goods, which in practical terms means that the vessel's surplus bunkers will have to be discharged before departure," the company said.

"Furthermore, the person who smuggled goods into the country, i.e. the Master and/or Chief Officer, may face criminal charges and risk being sentenced to several years in prison plus monetary sanctions."