BUNKER JOBS: International Firm Seeks Trader in Greece
Friday January 14, 2022
Redstone has not named the hiring company. Image Credit: Redstone Commodity Search
A large multinational bunker trading company is seeking to hire a marine fuels trader in Greece.
Recruitment firm Redstone Commodity Search highlighted the role in a job advertisement on its website, without naming the hiring company.
The firm is looking for candidates with at least five years of experience in marine fuels trading and a portfolio of transferable relationships.
The advertisement lists the following key responsibilities for the role:
- Responsible for the physical marketing and trading of marine fuels across the Mediterranean market
- Analyse trends in the market including bunker pricing to produce accurate forecasts so as to maximise profit
- Proactively solicit new enquiries from existing portfolio
- Grow and maintain a portfolio of end-user clients within the Mediterranean market for bunkers/lubricants/base oils
- Reports to the country manager
