BUNKER JOBS: International Firm Seeks Trader in Greece

International Firm Seeks Trader in Greece

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Friday January 14, 2022

A large multinational bunker trading company is seeking to hire a marine fuels trader in Greece.

Recruitment firm Redstone Commodity Search highlighted the role in a job advertisement on its website, without naming the hiring company.

The firm is looking for candidates with at least five years of experience in marine fuels trading and a portfolio of transferable relationships.

The advertisement lists the following key responsibilities for the role:

  • Responsible for the physical marketing and trading of marine fuels across the Mediterranean market
  • Analyse trends in the market including bunker pricing to produce accurate forecasts so as to maximise profit
  • Proactively solicit new enquiries from existing portfolio
  • Grow and maintain a portfolio of end-user clients within the Mediterranean market for bunkers/lubricants/base oils
  • Reports to the country manager

