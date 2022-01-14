BUNKER JOBS: International Firm Seeks Trader in Greece

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Redstone has not named the hiring company. Image Credit: Redstone Commodity Search

A large multinational bunker trading company is seeking to hire a marine fuels trader in Greece.

Recruitment firm Redstone Commodity Search highlighted the role in a job advertisement on its website, without naming the hiring company.

The firm is looking for candidates with at least five years of experience in marine fuels trading and a portfolio of transferable relationships.

The advertisement lists the following key responsibilities for the role:

Responsible for the physical marketing and trading of marine fuels across the Mediterranean market

Analyse trends in the market including bunker pricing to produce accurate forecasts so as to maximise profit

Proactively solicit new enquiries from existing portfolio

Grow and maintain a portfolio of end-user clients within the Mediterranean market for bunkers/lubricants/base oils

Reports to the country manager

