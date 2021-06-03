TFG Marine Supplies Biofuels for Joint Industry Emissions Analysis Project

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The biofuel will be put through its paces on an LR1 tanker in the ARA region. Image Credit: TFG Marine

Bunker supplier TFG Marine is set to supply biofuels for a joint industry project analysing the lifecycle emissions for the fuel when used as bunkers.

Italian shipping firm D'Amico Group, Trafigura, ABS, RINA, FOBAS, the Liberian Registry and MAN Energy Solutions are all involved in the project, TFG Marine said in an emailed statement on Thursday.

The aim of the project is to compare the well-to-wheel performance of a 30% biofuel blend versus conventional bunkers on an LR1 tanker in the ARA region.

"We are committed to reduce maritime carbon emissions, including by investing in the development and supply of transitionary fuels such as biofuels," Jamie Torrance, head of distillate and fuel oil trading at Trafigura, said in the statement.

"TFG Marine, Trafigura's joint venture marine fuel supply business with Frontline and Golden Ocean, is already successfully demonstrating the safe and effective use of biofuels in the Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp (ARA) region through sea trials and laboratory testing, and will take an active role in this joint industry project to test the B30 biofuel blend derived from advanced second generation feedstock."