Yara International Holds off on Clean Ammonia Divestment

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Valuation: not right. File Image / Pixabay.

Yara International's decision to float its ammonia arm, Yara Clean Ammonia (YCA), has been put off for now.

YCA is part of the fertilizer manufacturer's push to be "the leading distributor across green, blue and grey ammonia both for fertilizer production and for YCA customer segments such as shipping and energy", according to the company.

The potential minority divestment of YCA will happen but the timing will be postponed.

"The YCA project portfolio attractiveness surpasses its current market valuation, and major capital outlays are planned from 2025 onwards", the company said on its website.

According to the company, YCA is the number one global midstream player in the ammonia market.

YCA has a competitive advantage developing upstream growth and creating demand pull from new applications.

Ammonia is one of a number of alternative fuels being looked at closely by ship operators.

Last week, one of the bunker sector's big players, Bunker Holding, has formed a partnership with YCA to develop the ammonia as bunker fuel market.