BUNKER JOBS: Bunker Trader/Broker in Europe

by Maritime Recruitment Company Limited

Vernon Jayanathan is the director of Maritime Recruitment Company Ltd. Image Credit: Maritime Recruitment Company Ltd

Vernon Jayanathan, director of Maritime Recruitment Company Ltd, shared the following information with Ship & Bunker about an open role for which he is seeking candidates.

I am seeking a seasoned bunker trader/broker on behalf of an of a well-known reputable client of mine.

To secure this position the candidate must have several years' experience and be in possession of a transferable client portfolio.

The firm is stable, so is sure it can fully support whatever trading levels are required just so long as those accounts fit with the firm's ethos and structure.

The environment on offer is a collaborative one, so someone with a group as opposed to an individual orientation is preferred.

Location-wise, the right individual can work remotely. My client believes in treating its staff like adults, so having a high level of integrity is an important attribute for anyone hoping to secure this position.

This business is prepared to pay for talent, so a lucrative package including a solid base salary is on the cards along with a generous bonus structure.

With all that is on offer, whoever comes forward should therefore have unquestionable negotiation skills, be commercial, and possess exceptional sales and account-management ability.

If you think you fit the bill, please email me ASAP on:

vernon@maritimerecruitmentcompany.com

Discretion is of course, assured.