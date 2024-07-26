BUNKER JOBS: Bunker Partner Seeks Senior Trader in Athens

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Friday July 26, 2024

Marine fuel trading firm Bunker Partner is seeking to hire a senior bunker trader in Athens.

The company is looking for candidates with at least four years of experience, as well as fluent English and Greek, it said in a job advertisement on Thursday.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

  • Cultivate and expand relationships with existing clients and proactively identify and pursue new business opportunities globally
  • Taking care of the full cycle of client service, starting from the inquiries, and monitoring the whole process to making sure the payments paid in full
  • Active trading on behalf of clients ensuring optimum rates that benefit both the company and the client
  • To keep up to date with market and industry changes and trends, as well as global regulatory changes
  • Have a sound understanding of the international bunker business, which includes ports, suppliers, owners, charterers, and regulations
  • New business development and networking is a key part of the role, as well as continuous market and opportunities search for the business expansion
  • Co-operating and supporting colleagues and clients from diverse backgrounds and cultures

For more information, click here.

